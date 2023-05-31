May 31, 2023

Persepolis clinch 2022/23 Hazfi Cup title [VIDEO]

May 31, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team defeated Esteghlal 2-1 on Wednesday here at the Azadi Stadium to win Iran’s 2022/23 Hazfi Cup.

With more than 60,000 spectators attending the match, Persepolis were the better team in the early minutes of the match and put their archrivals under pressure.

In the 30th minute, Persepolis midfielder Mehdi Torabi smashed a right-footed finish into the goal from the edge of the box.

Esteghlal defender Mohammadhossein Moradmand headed home a last-gasp leveler and two teams went into the extra time.

Persepolis captain Omid Alishah, who came off the bench in the 90th minute, scored the winning goal in the 115th minute with a set-piece.

Esteghlal and Persepolis have met each other 101 times in Tehran derby. Persepolis have won 27 matches, while Esteghlal emerged victorious 26 times and 48 matches ended in draw.

Persepolis and Esteghlal have clinched Hazfi Cup seven times each.

Persepolis, who have recently claimed the Iran league, automatically won Super Cup as league and Hazfi Cup champions.

