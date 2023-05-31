May 31, 2023

IPL: Saket Elhami will not continue as Havadar coach

May 31, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tasnim – TEHRAN, Saket Elhami will not lead Havadar football team in the 2023-24 Iran Professional League (IPL) season.

Elhami was appointed as Havadar coach at the beginning of the last season on a one-year contract and left the team after the end of the season.

The Tehran-based football club finished 10th in the table under his tutelage.

Elhami is one of the candidates to take charge of Nassaji football team.

Foolad coach Alireza Mansourian is also a candidate to replace Elhami in Havadar.

