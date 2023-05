(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – GHAEMSHAHR, Iranian top-flight club Nassaji parted ways with Spanish coach Carlos Inarejos.

The 39-year-old was appointed as Nassaji coach in early April.

He leaves having failed to meet the expectations in Nassaji.

The Ghaemshahr-based club also parted company with Malian striker Adama Niane.

Nassaji Mazandaran will represent Iran in the 2023-24 AFC Champions League.