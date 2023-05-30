May 30, 2023

2023 CAFA U20 Championship: Iran defeats Tajikistan to finish in 2nd place [VIDEO]

May 30, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tehran Times – DUSHANBE, Iran defeated Tajikistan 2-1 on Sunday to finish runners-up at the 2023 CAFA U20 Championship.

Uzbekistan won the title with 10 points, followed by Iran (nine points) and Tajikistan ( five points).

The Persians started the campaign with a 3-2 loss against Uzbekistan but defeated Afghanistan 4-1, Turkmenistan 3-0 and Tajikistan 2-1 in their following matches.

Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) is one of five regional bodies of governance in association football in Asia. It governs association football, futsal, and beach football in Central Asia. CAFA consists of six national association members.

