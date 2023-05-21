Uzbekistan defeat Iran at 2023 CAFA U20 Championship [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – DUSHANBE, Uzbekistan football team defeated Iran 3-2 in the 2023 CAFA U20 Championship on Sunday.

The match was held at the TALCO Arena in Tursunzoda, Tajikistan.

Iran will meet Afghanistan on Wednesday and play Turkmenistan and Tajikistan on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) is one of five regional bodies of governance in association football in Asia. It governs association football, futsal, and beach football in Central Asia. CAFA consists of six national association members.