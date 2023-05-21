May 21, 2023

Reza Enayati announced as Iran U23 football team coach

May 21, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
9 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Reza Enayati was officially named coach of Iran U23 football team on Sunday.

The media reports suggest that Iran national team coach Amir Ghalenoei has recommended the 46-year-old coach for this position.

Enayati has most recently worked as coach of Naft Masjed Soleyman and failed to keep the team in Iran Professional League.

Afshin Ghotbi, Mehdi Tartar, Mohammad Rabiei, Mojtaba Hosseini and Mohrram Navidkia were also shortlisted to lead the team.

The former Iran and Esteghlal forward will coach the team in the 2024 AFC U23 Asian Cup qualification.

The competition will be held from Sept. 4 to 12 in Qatar.

The 2024 AFC U23 Asian Cup will act as the AFC qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympics men’s football tournament.

More Stories

Uzbekistan defeat Iran at 2023 CAFA U20 Championship [VIDEO]

May 21, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Moharrami scores first goal for Dinamo Zagreb in win over Rijeka [VIDEO]

May 21, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Jahanbakhsh assists in Feyenoord win over Emmen [VIDEO]

May 21, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
jasa ads, jasa ads judi, jasa iklan, jasa iklan judi, jasa iklan terpercaya, jasa google ads judi, beli akun google ads tahan lama, iklan judi terpercaya, jasa iklan slot judi, jasa iklan murah, jasa ads judi terpercaya, akun tahan banting https://suhuads.co.id/ https://masterads.web.id/

https://statistik.anambaskab.go.id/slot-gacor/