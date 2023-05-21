Saeid Ezatolahi scores against Næstved as Vejle BK claim NordicBet Liga title

Alairelibre.cl – VEJLE, Vejke Boldklub’s 3-1 win over Naestved was a result that allowed the side to clinch the Danish First Division title, the second division behind the Super League.ST

Miiko Albornoz opened the scoring in the 14th minute, followed by goals from teammates Saeid Ezatolahi (52′) and Arbnor Mucolli.

The only consolation for Naestved was from Frederik Christensen in the 59th minute.

Vejke had confirmed promotion to the Danish Superliga earlier and has now taken the NordicBet Liga title by adding 63 points versus the 55 of his pursuer Hvidovre.