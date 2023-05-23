May 23, 2023

Journalist claims Azmoun wants to leave Leverkusen [Report]

May 23, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Bulinews.com – LEVERKUSEN, Iranian journalist Hatam Shiralizadeh claims that Sardar Azmoun has set sights on leaving Leverkusen.

After just one and a half years at Bayer Leverkusen, Sardar Azmoun is reportedly heading for the exit door.

According to Iranian journalist Hatam Shiralizadeh, the 28-year-old striker has decided to leave the club at the end of the season.

French clubs Olympique Marseille and Olympique Lyon, as well as Turkish side Fenerbahce SK, are said to be interested in signing the Iranian international.

Azmoun has a contract with Leverkusen until 2027. He has scored five goals and provided five assists in 41 appearances for the club in all competitions.

