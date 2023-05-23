Malmo FF amongst clubs interested in Saman Ghoddos [Report]

Fotballtransfers.com – MALMO, It is not only Malmö FF that wants to sign Saman Ghoddos. The attacker has offers from several different countries, according to Expressen.

Brentford recently announced that Saman Ghoddos , 29, is leaving the squad as his contract expires this summer.

The Iranian international has been linked with Malmö FF lately. They have already finished with his teammate Pontus Jansson, 32, for the summer.

Now Expressen writes that MFF has serious competition if he tries to sign Ghoddos this summer.

According to the newspaper, Ghoddos has offers from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Major League Soccer.

There are also clubs in the English second division, the Championship, who have registered their interest in the 29-year-old.

Ghoddos is particularly attractive in the Gulf as he holds an Asian passport, which means he does not count as a foreign player.

In Swedish elite football, Ghoddos has represented Trelleborgs FF, Syrianska FC and Östersunds FK.