Moharrami scores first goal for Dinamo Zagreb in win over Rijeka [VIDEO]

In the 35th round of the HNL Champions Dinamo won against Rijeka 2-1 in an unimportant match, but we saw how much one goal can bring happiness and joy to one person, but also to the whole team.

Luka Ivanušec scored to make it 1-0, and Sadegh Moharrami (27) made it 2-0. It was the first goal for the likable Iranian’s professional career in his 218th appearance.

– I want to congratulate the players, staff and fans. It was a difficult game, but we took three points and I’m very happy – said Moharrami to the club’s channels after the victory.

Dinamo was also going through a crisis this season. The title was threatened at one point, and they were also eliminated from the Cup final, so coach Ante Čačić paid with his head. He was replaced by Igor Bišćan, who revived the team in a short period of time.

– Everyone sees the difference in how we play under Igor Bišćan. We feel very good and move on. We can achieve even greater things – said Moharrami, whose goal made the whole team happy.

– I am very happy, the reaction after the goal was even more important to me. My teammates and the coach were very happy for me, that was wonderful to see.

How was the season?

– She was one of the best for me. I played a lot of games. I had a lot of problems with injuries, but in the end it all went away. I am happy that the season ends with another good result – said Moharrami and sent a message to the fans.

– We are waiting for the fans at Maksimir and to celebrate the championship together.