Jahanbakhsh assists in Feyenoord win over Emmen [VIDEO]

Football-oranje.com – EMMEN, Emmen will contest the Eredivisie relegation playoffs after falling to a loss against Feyenoord.

Richairo Zivkovic gave the hosts an early lead but Oussama Idrissi fired in the equaliser before the break.

Arne Slot brought on Danilo after 67 minutes and the striker scored twice in the final ten minutes to win it for the champions.

Emmen are certain to finish 16th and will now fight for their survival in the playoffs.