May 21, 2023

Jahanbakhsh assists in Feyenoord win over Emmen [VIDEO]

May 21, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
13 views

Football-oranje.com – EMMEN, Emmen will contest the Eredivisie relegation playoffs after falling to a loss against Feyenoord.

Richairo Zivkovic gave the hosts an early lead but Oussama Idrissi fired in the equaliser before the break.

Arne Slot brought on Danilo after 67 minutes and the striker scored twice in the final ten minutes to win it for the champions.

Emmen are certain to finish 16th and will now fight for their survival in the playoffs.

More Stories

Reza Enayati announced as Iran U23 football team coach

May 21, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Uzbekistan defeat Iran at 2023 CAFA U20 Championship [VIDEO]

May 21, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Moharrami scores first goal for Dinamo Zagreb in win over Rijeka [VIDEO]

May 21, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
jasa ads, jasa ads judi, jasa iklan, jasa iklan judi, jasa iklan terpercaya, jasa google ads judi, beli akun google ads tahan lama, iklan judi terpercaya, jasa iklan slot judi, jasa iklan murah, jasa ads judi terpercaya, akun tahan banting https://suhuads.co.id/ https://masterads.web.id/

https://statistik.anambaskab.go.id/slot-gacor/