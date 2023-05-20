Taremi scores four against Famalciao and goes down in FC Porto history [VIDEO]

Sofoot.com – FAMALCIAO, Legendary dragon. Mehdi Taremi scores four as FC Porto hammer Famalicao away from home.

This Saturday evening, on the 33rd matchday of the Liga BWIN, Mehdi Taremi was once again talked about. And how? By finding the net four times on the lawn of Famalicao, which included three from the penalty spot.

With his fine performance today, the Iranian striker passed the bar of 100 achievements in the Portuguese championship – 79 with FC Porto and 21 with Rio Ave.

With the league top scorer list including João Mário (17 goals) and Gonçalo Ramos (18 goals), Mehdi Taremi (21), has helped Sergio Conceição’s side put pressure on league leader Benfica, who will travel to their Lisbon neighbors Sporting Portugal this Sunday, but above all, the Iranian striker became the fifth top scorer in the history of the blue and white club.

In the 21st century, only Jackson Martínez and his 92 achievements remain ahead of the 30-year-old Iranian. With 79 goals in all competitions in four seasons, the one who has already surpassed the top scorers in the Portuguese club’s history

Porto FC Goalscorers:

Mehdi Taremi (79 goals)

Hulk (77 goals)

Radamel Falcao (72 goals)

Moussa Marega (72 goals)

Tiquinho Soares (65 goals)

Lisandro López (63 goals)

Vincent Aboubakar (58 goals)

Lucho (56 goals)

Benni McCarthy (56 goals)

In short, it is not surprising that many clubs have already positioned themselves to secure his services, as it is very likely that he will leave FC Porto at the end of his contract next June.