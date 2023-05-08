Team Melli coach Amir Ghalenoei meets with FIFA President Infantino

Tasnim – DOHA, Iran national football team head coach Amir Ghalenoei met with FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Doha, Qatar.

In the meeting, which took place in a hotel in Doha, Ghalenoei talked about the difficulties facing the Iran national football team for friendly matches, and Infantino promised to solve these problems.

Ghalenoei has traveled to Doha to attend the draw ceremony of the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

The ceremony will be held at the Katara Opera House on May 11th.