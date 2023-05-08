Feyenoord’s Attacker Jahanbakhsh talks club’s technical and individual trajectories of players

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - AUGUST 1: Alireza Jahanbakhsh of Feyenoord during the Club Friendly match between Feyenoord v ADO Den Haag at the Stadium Feijenoord on August 1, 2021 in Rotterdam Netherlands (Photo by Laurens Lindhout/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Nnn.ng – ROTTERDAM, Feyenoord attacker, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, has given some insight into the Dutch club’s approach to player development and the unique techniques they employ to enhance their performance on the pitch.

Jahanbakhsh speaks highly of their technical policy, stating that the club pays attention to even the smallest details when it comes to player nutrition and supplements.

Moreover, he reveals that they follow a strict monthly regimen that involves yoga, meditation, and even ice-cold showers to push themselves to improve their physical and mental endurance. The club takes pride in its holistic approach to player development, which Jahanbakhsh believes has contributed to their success so far in the Europa League and the Conference League.

In a recent interview, Dutch football expert Sjoerd Mossou weighed in on Ajax’s coaching situation and their recent firing of John Heitinga. According to Mossou, he believes that it was unfair to Heitinga in a way, as the coach knew the risks and challenges that came with managing the club’s current selection of players.

He noted that Ajax would most likely end up with a foreign coach, as Arne Slot and Pascal Jansen are not available options. Ronald Koeman is reportedly not interested, leaving the Dutch club with limited choices.

Mossou argues that the inescapable conclusion is that Ajax would need to appoint a foreign trainer to take on the role and fill the void left by Heitinga.

