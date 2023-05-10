May 10, 2023

Iran U-17 to face Saudi Arabia in friendly series

May 10, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tasnim – TEHRAN, The Iran U-17 football team will play two friendly matches with Saudi Arabia in Dubai, UAE.

The first match will be held on Wednesday and the two teams will lock horns once again on Saturday.

Hossein Abdi’s side previously participated in the Belarus “Development Cup” in February.

Iran prepares for the 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup, where the team has been drawn in Group B along with South Korea, Afghanistan and Qatar.

Iran is currently holding a one-week training camp in Dubai.

