April 26, 2023

IPL: Sepahan held by Malavan, Foolad defeats Naft MS [VIDEO]

April 26, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
1 views

Tehran Times – ISFAHAN, Malavan football team came back from a goal down to draw with Sepahan in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Monday.

Shahriar Moghanlou headed home on the hour mark in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium, but with four minutes remaining, Soheil Fadakar scored the equalizer.

Earlier in the day, Mes Rafsanjan edged past Mes Kerman 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Mohsen Azarbad in the 18th minute.

Aluminum and Zob Ahan also shared the spoils in a goalless draw in Arak.

Foolad also defeated struggling Naft Masjed Soleyman 1-0 in Ahvaz.

Persepolis, who defeated Esteghlal 1-0 on Sunday in the Tehran derby, lead the table with 57 points, one point ahead of Sepahan.

Esteghlal is third with 55 points.

More Stories

2023 CAFA Championships: Iran drawn into Group B

April 26, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Hamid Motahari appointed as Team Melli assistant coach

April 26, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

U17 Women’s WC Qualifiers Round 1: Iran earn late win over Nepal [VIDEO]

April 26, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan