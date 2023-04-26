U17 Women’s WC Qualifiers Round 1: Iran earn late win over Nepal [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – ZARQA, Iran defeated Nepal 1-0 in Round 1 of the 2024 AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup qualification on Wednesday.

Arisa Koohgard scored the winner in the 81st minute at the Prince Mohammed Stadium in Zarqa, Jordan.

Iran will play Jordan in Group H on Sunday.

The 2024 AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup qualification will determine the participating teams in the 2024 AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup final tournament.

A total of eight teams will qualify to play in the final tournament. The host country and the top three teams of the previous tournament in 2019 will qualify automatically, while the other four teams will be decided by qualification.