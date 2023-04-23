Alireza Jahanbakhsh scores in victory over Utrecht [VIDEO]

Football-oranje.com – ROTTERDAM, Feyenoord put their Europa League exit behind them with a comfortable 3-1 victory against Utrecht.

After the 4-1 extra-time loss in Rome, Arne Slot was forced into changes as Gernaut Trauner was ill, while Quilindschy Hartman was suspended. Marcos Lopez and Marcus Pedersen came into the eleven.

Pedersen got himself an assist in the 15th minute as the full-back set up Sebastian Szymanski to fire Feyenoord in front.

The hosts remained in firm control and after an hour it was 2-0 as Santiago Gimenez headed in after Orkun Kokcu’s strike was deflected into his path.

Danilo missed a big chance before Anastasios Douvikas failed to make it 2-1 at the other end. In the 82nd minute, Alireza Jahanbakhsh killed the game with Feyenoord’s third.

Bas Dost pulled one back in stoppage time but Feyenoord took the win which keeps them eight points clear at the top with four games left. Utrecht is 7th.