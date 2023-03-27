Iran crowned AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup champions [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – PATTAYA, Iran defeated Japan 6-0 in the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup Thailand 2023 final on Sunday.

The win at the Jomtien Beach Arena saw Iran draw level with Japan on three titles each, with both teams now casting their eyes on preparing for the FIFA Beach Soccer World UAE 2023 in November.

Ali Mirshekari (two goals), Movahed Mohammadpour, Moslem Mesigar, Mohammadali Mokhtari and Kosuke Matsuda (own goal) scored for Iran.

Oman defeated the UAE 4-2 to win the bronze medal.

Team Melli defeated Malaysia 14-5, Uzbekistan 11-2, the UAE 7-2 and Bahrain 10-0 and Oman 6-3 on their way to the final.

Mesigar was selected the Most Valuable Player of the 2023 AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup.