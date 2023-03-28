Friendly: Iran battle back to defeat Kenya [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran football team came from a goal down to defeat Kenya 2-1 in a friendly match in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Tuesday.

Michael Olunga scored for the visiting team in the 51st minute but Mohammad Mohebi canceled out his goal in the 76th minute.

With six minutes remaining, Ramin Rezaeian scored the winner.

It was Kenya’s first game since the ban imposed by FIFA in 2021 was lifted last year.

Team Melli, headed by Amir Ghalenoei, had shared spoils in a 1-1 draw with Russia five days earlier in Tehran.