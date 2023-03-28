Asian beach soccer title culmination of hard training: Ali Naderi

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran national beach soccer team’s head coach Ali Naderi said the title of the 2023 AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup is the culmination of one year’s worth of hard training.

Iran defeated Japan 6-0 in the final on Sunday with a focused and determined approach.

Naderi praised his players for putting on their best performance and attributed their success to their hard work in training.

“I’m so happy we won the title,” said Naderi. “This is the culmination of one year’s worth of hard training and I want to thank all of our players. They are the best in this tournament, and we dedicate this championship to our families in Iran.”

“We analyzed the Japanese team and saw their weaknesses in some positions, like goalkeeping. We came up with a plan and used it to our advantage to score goals,” he noted, adding, “We continued playing the same throughout the match as Japan did not change its approach and that worked well for us.”

“Iran’s quality as a team is not too far off from this result. Winning the title was not too hard as our focus was good, and that’s why we were able to become champion,” Naderi stated.

“Our players came together as a unit and worked really hard and they believed in themselves from the start of this tournament until the very end. They were confident of achieving success and that is the secret,” the coach concluded.