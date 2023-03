(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran national football team’s winger Ali Gholizadeh will miss a month after surgery to repair a meniscus injury to his knee.

He suffered the injury in the friendly match against Russia last week.

Gholizadeh missed the friendly match against Kenya, where Iran defeated the African team 2-1.

The 27-year-old forward plays for Turkey’s Super Lig club Kasimpasa on loan from Belgian First Division A club Charleroi.