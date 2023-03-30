March 31, 2023

Brentford’s Saman Ghoddos playing for his future

March 30, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
BBC – LONDON, Saman Ghoddos is playing for his future at Brentford – that is if he can get on the pitch.

The Bees chased the Iran international midfielder for 16 months before signing him – initially on loan – in September 2020.

He joined permanently the following January and his contract expires this summer, although there is an option for another year.

However, despite playing his part as the Bees were promoted from the Championship in 2021, he has struggled for game time in the top flight.

Ghoddos has only started four of Brentford’s 65 Premier League games – none this season.

And, given that he has only made two late substitute appearances in the league in 2023, and the Bees have several midfielders, his chances of being kept on appear slim.

