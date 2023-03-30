Iran learn fate at 2023 AFC U17 Asian Cup

Tehran Times – KUALA LUMPUR, The stage is set for a thrilling AFC U17 Asian Cup Thailand 2023 following the official draw on Thursday.

The 16 teams were divided into four groups for the June 15-July 2 tournament, which will see the top four sides seal their places in the FIFA U17 World Cup Peru 2023 in November.

Hosts Thailand, champions in 1998, will have Malaysia, Laos and Yemen for company, the-afc.com reported.

Two-time champions Korea Republic were drawn with Iran, Afghanistan, Qatar in an exciting Group B, with Iran and Qatar having won the title once each previously.

Tajikistan, the 2018 runners-up, will face a challenging Group C with Australia, Saudi Arabia and China PR drawn – both two-time winners – with them.

Japan, the 2018 champions and three-time winners, will face India, Vietnam and Uzbekistan in Group D.

The Groups

Group A: Thailand, Yemen, Malaysia, Laos

Group B: Korea Republic, Iran, Afghanistan, Qatar

Group C: Tajikistan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, China PR

Group D: Japan, India, Vietnam, Uzbekistan