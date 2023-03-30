We’d like to play against teams like Brazil: Mehdi Taremi

A Bola – TEHRAN, Taremi, who started for Iran against Russia (with a goal) and Kenya, observed significant improvements in terms of logistics during his recent trip to the national team and hopes that opportunities to play preparation games will not be wasted again.

The forward spoke to the press after Iran’s victory (2-1) over Kenya.

“Some players are from the Iranian league and others play abroad, we lacked a bit of consistency, but you have to see that the technical team and some players are new. We need time to get to know each other better. Overall, it was a good camp. I wasn’t expecting it, but some conditions are better than before”, he said, adding: “Definitely, the more preparation games we have, the better. All FIFA dates are important and we shouldn’t waste opportunities, the more we test ourselves the better things can happen. We’d like to be able to play against good teams, for example, Brazil. Even if we concede five goals we will gain experience. In the conditions we are currently in, these kinds of things are difficult and almost impossible».

Taremi was confident about Iran’s potential: “I think we can achieve great things if we have time. For now, we need it. And that they support us to continue on a good path.”