(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – MASJED SOLEYMAN, Tractor football team defeated rock-bottom Naft Masjed Soleyman 5-1 in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Thursday.

Furthermore, Foolad defeated Paykan 2-0 in Tehran, Havadar beat Malavan 2-1 in Bandar Anzali, and Mes Kerman was held to a 1-1 draw by Aluminum.

On Friday, IPL leader Sepahan will meet Sanat Naft, Nassaji face Gol Gohar, Esteghlal play Zob Ahan, and Mes Rafsanjan host Persepolis.