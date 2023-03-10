Iran moves up in World Futsal Rankings

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran national futsal team moved up one place to sixth in the world futsal ranking released on Friday.

Team Melli is now sixth in the table with 1,569 points.

Brazil leads the table with 1,796 points.

Spain (1,772) and Portugal (1,753) sit in the second and third places, respectively.

Russia (1,671) and Argentina (1,650) are fourth and fifth, respectively.

Iran recently claimed the title in an international tournament in Thailand.

Team Melli remains the best Asian team, followed by Japan and Uzbekistan.