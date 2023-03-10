March 11, 2023

Iran U-20 Coach Marfavi warns of tough encounter with Iraq

March 10, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
227 views

Tasnim – TASHKENT, Iran U-20 football team’s head coach Samad Marfavi warned of a tough encounter against Iraq.

The quarterfinals of the AFC U-20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023 will be held at JAR Stadium in Tashkent on Saturday.

“The sensitivity of this match is very high for us and for Iraq because it’s a knockout match,” said Marfavi.

“We managed to qualify as top of the most difficult group of the tournament, but now there is a match that’s very tough for us and for Iraq. We will try to concentrate on winning the game,” he added.

“Mohammed (Iraq coach) was a professional player in Iranian football, and we respect him a lot. I have known Iraqi football since the days of the late striker Ahmed Radhi and Adnan Dirjal. We had many face-to-face matches with Iraq, so we know them very well and they know us too. I hope the best team wins,” the Iranian coach stated.

“Iraq deserves to be here in the quarterfinals. The team is very good technically and tactically, also physically. We have a plan for this match based on our analysis of the team and of course they would have done the same,” Marfavi concluded.

More Stories

Iran moves up in World Futsal Rankings

March 10, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

World Cup bids up for grabs at AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup in Pattaya

March 10, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Top 10 Asian goalscorers in UEFA club competition

March 8, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan