World Cup bids up for grabs at AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup in Pattaya

Pattaya Mail – PATTAYA, Teams from 16 countries will vie for three World Cup slots at the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup in Jomtien Beach March 16-29th.

The top three finishers in the tournament qualify for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Dubai later this year.

In addition to the hosts Thailand, the countries participating in the beach football competition include many landlocked nations or those with no beaches. They are Afghanistan, Bahrain, China, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Oman, Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates, and Uzbekistan.

The group stage runs through March 23rd.

Mehdi Taj, chairman of the Committee of Asian Football Confederation Futsal and Beach Soccer, inspected the practice areas and competition fields on March 2nd.

Timetable of matches to be played in Jomtien Beach.

March 16th, 2023

Time 15.30 Iran vs Malaysia

Time 17.00 Bahrain vs Afghanistan

Time 18.30 UAE vs Uzbekistan

Time 20.00 Thailand vs Saudi Arabia (live broadcast on Channel 9 MCOT HD)

March 17th, 2023

Time 3:30 p.m. Lebanon vs China

Time 17.00 Palestine vs Kuwait

Time 18.30 Japan vs Indonesia

Time 20.00 Oman vs Kyrgyzstan

March 18th, 2023

Time 3:30 p.m. Uzbekistan vs Iran

Time 17.00 Saudi Arabia vs Bahrain

Time 18.30 Malaysia vs UAE

Time 20.00 Afghanistan vs Thailand (live broadcast on Channel 9 MCOT HD)



March 19th, 2023

Time 15.30 Indonesia vs Lebanon

Time 17.00 Kyrgyzstan vs Palestine

Time 6:30 p.m. China vs Japan

Time 20.00 Kuwait vs Oman

March 20th, 2023

Time 15.30 Malaysia vs Uzbekistan

Time 17.00 Afghanistan vs Saudi Arabia

Time 18.30 UAE vs Iran

Time 20.00 Thailand vs Bahrain (live broadcast on Channel 9 MCOT HD)

March 21st, 2023

Time 15.30 China vs Indonesia

Time 17.00 Kuwait vs Kyrgyzstan

Time 18.30 Japan vs Lebanon

Time 20.00 Oman vs Palestine