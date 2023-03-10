World Cup bids up for grabs at AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup in Pattaya
Pattaya Mail – PATTAYA, Teams from 16 countries will vie for three World Cup slots at the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup in Jomtien Beach March 16-29th.
The top three finishers in the tournament qualify for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Dubai later this year.
In addition to the hosts Thailand, the countries participating in the beach football competition include many landlocked nations or those with no beaches. They are Afghanistan, Bahrain, China, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Oman, Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates, and Uzbekistan.
The group stage runs through March 23rd.
Mehdi Taj, chairman of the Committee of Asian Football Confederation Futsal and Beach Soccer, inspected the practice areas and competition fields on March 2nd.
Timetable of matches to be played in Jomtien Beach.
March 16th, 2023
Time 15.30 Iran vs Malaysia
Time 17.00 Bahrain vs Afghanistan
Time 18.30 UAE vs Uzbekistan
Time 20.00 Thailand vs Saudi Arabia (live broadcast on Channel 9 MCOT HD)
March 17th, 2023
Time 3:30 p.m. Lebanon vs China
Time 17.00 Palestine vs Kuwait
Time 18.30 Japan vs Indonesia
Time 20.00 Oman vs Kyrgyzstan
March 18th, 2023
Time 3:30 p.m. Uzbekistan vs Iran
Time 17.00 Saudi Arabia vs Bahrain
Time 18.30 Malaysia vs UAE
Time 20.00 Afghanistan vs Thailand (live broadcast on Channel 9 MCOT HD)
March 19th, 2023
Time 15.30 Indonesia vs Lebanon
Time 17.00 Kyrgyzstan vs Palestine
Time 6:30 p.m. China vs Japan
Time 20.00 Kuwait vs Oman
March 20th, 2023
Time 15.30 Malaysia vs Uzbekistan
Time 17.00 Afghanistan vs Saudi Arabia
Time 18.30 UAE vs Iran
Time 20.00 Thailand vs Bahrain (live broadcast on Channel 9 MCOT HD)
March 21st, 2023
Time 15.30 China vs Indonesia
Time 17.00 Kuwait vs Kyrgyzstan
Time 18.30 Japan vs Lebanon
Time 20.00 Oman vs Palestine