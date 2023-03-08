Top 10 Asian goalscorers in UEFA club competition

Khelnow.com – NEW DELHI, These players have been one of the best from the continent.

Although most of them are European players, the Champions League has seen players from various countries establish their dominance. And though, over the years, we have also seen other players rise up the ranks and get attention.

Asian players have been the second most effective in the league, with players like Son and Kamada displaying their prowess. In this post, we’ve compiled the best 10 Asian goalscorers in UEFA club competition.

10. Alireza Jahanbakhsh (IRN – AZ Alkmaar, Feyenoord) – 7

the Iranian professional football player who competes for the Iran national team and Eredivisie club Feyenoord as an offensive midfielder and winger.

2014 voting for the second-best young talent in the 2013–14 Eredivisie season went to Jahanbakhsh. Jahanbakhsh became the first Asian player to hold the top-scoring position in a major European league during the 2017–18 Eredivisie season with 21 league goals.

9. Mehdi Taremi (IRN – Porto) – 9

At FC Porto, Taremi earned his first Primeira Liga championship in the 2021–22 campaign. He contributed 20 goals and 12 assists during the season. That season, he had the second-most goals scored and the third-most assists for playmakers. He also had 18 appearances in the Champions League, where he scored eight goals.

4. Sardar Azmoun (IRN – Rubin, Rostov, Zenit, Leverkusen) – 13

Azmoun is the second-most valuable Iranian player in history, behind Alireza Jahanbakhsh. His goal in a UEFA Champions League match made him the youngest Iranian ever.

Azmoun, a forward for the Iranian national team and Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen, In his 23 games, the player has six goals to his credit.

