Taremi scores winner from the spot as FC Porto beat Estoril before hosting Inter [VIDEO]

A Bola – PORTO, This Friday, FC Porto beat Estoril, by 3-2, in the opening of the 24th round of the League.

The dragons took the lead in the ninth minute, through Grujic from a corner taken by André Franco.

The visiting team would reach a draw at 27′ through Tiago Gouveia, the first time they reached Diogo Costa’s goal with danger. The tie was short-lived, as André Franco, formerly of Estoril, put the dragons in front again, at 31′.

Estoril benefited from a penalty at 67′, punishing a touch of the ball on Pepe’s hand. In conversion, Francisco Geraldes did not forgive. Six minutes later it would be FC Porto’s turn to have a penalty in their favor. Taremi was fouled by Mexer and the conversion made it 3-2, which would become the final result.

FC Porto, who is on the eve of hosting Inter in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League, has 57 points and remains in second place. Estoril has 22 points and is in 15th place.