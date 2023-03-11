March 11, 2023

Iran fails to reach 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup [VIDEO]

March 11, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tehran Times – TASHKENT, Iran lost to Iraq 1-0 in the 2023 AFC U20 Asian Cup quarterfinals and failed to book their place at the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup Indonesia as one of the top four teams.

Ali Jasim scored the winner at the stoppage time at the JAR Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Iraq will meet the winners of the Japan and Jordan match in the semifinals at the same stadium on Wednesday.

Samad Marfavi’s team had previously defeated Qatar 1-0 and Vietnam 3-1 and lost to Australia 3-2 in the group stage.

