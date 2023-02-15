February 16, 2023

IPL: Sepahan move three points clear at top, Mes Kerman defeats Nassaji [VIDEO]

February 15, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
130 views

Tehran Times – ISFAHAN, Sepahan football team defeated Zob Ahan 2-1 in Isfahan derby to move three points clear of Persepolis at top of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Tuesday.

Mohammadhossein Eslami gave the visiting team the lead in the ninth minute but Sepahan forward Shariar Moghanlou leveled the score in the 50th minute and Farshad Ahmadzadeh made the scoreboard 2-1 four minutes later.

Mes Kerman defeated Nassaji 2-1 and Naft Masjed Soleyman played out a goalless draw against Sanat Naft.

Sepahan leads the table with 42 points, three points above Persepolis and Esteghlal.  

More Stories

Ansarifard scores against APOEL in first-leg of Cup QF’s [VIDEO]

February 15, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Polish club Rakow Czestochowa Interested in Omid Noorafkan [Report]

February 15, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Iran football team to play Russia in March [Report]

February 15, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan