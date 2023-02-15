February 16, 2023

Iran to meet Iraq in March friendly [Report]

February 15, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran national football team will reportedly play a friendly match with Iraq in Tehran in March.

Iraq coach Jesús Casas has shown interest in playing with Iran after a friendly match with Thailand was called off.

The match will take place in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

The Iranian football federation has not yet selected Team Melli coach after parting company with Carlos Queiroz.

Under the leadership of the Portuguese coach, Iran lost to England and the US in Group B and beat Wales in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar.

