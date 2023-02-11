February 11, 2023

Development Cup: Iran defeats Belarus to finish 5th [VIDEO]

February 11, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
88 views

Tehran Times – MINSK, Iran U17 football team defeated Belarus 2-0 on Saturday to come fifth in the international tournament “Development Cup” in Belarus.

Esmaeil Gholizadeh opened the scoring for Iran in the 17th minute and Amirmohammad Razaghi made the scoreboard 2-0 in the 30th minute.

Iran, who started the campaign with a 4-0 win over Belarus U16, lost to Tajikistan and Russia in their following matches.

The tournament was held from Feb. 5 to 11 in Minsk.

A total of six U17 football teams, namely Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Russia, as well as Belarus U16 and Russia U16 teams competed in the tournament.

More Stories

Foolad determined to prolong ACL adventure

February 11, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Ansarifard scores from the spot against Aris Limassol [VIDEO]

February 10, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Exciting Champions League players who might not be on your radar [Mehdi Taremi]

February 10, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan