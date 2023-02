Balla.com.cy – NICOSIA, a historic victory for Aris Limmasol as the “Light Brigade” defeated Omonia 2-1.

Aris led by Spilefski had an impressive first half, leading 2-0 with goals from Mengsson in the 20th minute and Babika in the 44th minute.

Omonia who had a stronger display in the second half managed to reduce the deficit with a penalty by Ansrarifard in the 78th minute.