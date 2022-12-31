IPL: Persepolis defeat Gol Gohar, Sepahan lose to Paykan [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – SIRJAN, Persepolis football team defeated Gol Gohar 2-0 on Matchday 14 of the Iran Professional League (IPL) on Saturday.

Gol Gohar’s player Amin Pourali missed a penalty in the eighth minute in Sirjan.

Mohammad Omri gave the visiting team the lead in the 49th minute and Sina Asadbeigi made it 2-0 with a long-range shot in the 79th minute.

Earlier in the day, Paykan defeated Sepahan 1-0 in Tehran courtesy of Mohammadali Kazemi’s goal in the 77th minute.

Nassaji beat Tractor 2-0 in Ghaemshahr thanks to goals from Reza Jafari and Alireza Ebrahimi in the first half.

Mes Kerman and Malavan also played out a goalless draw in Kerman.

Persepolis remains top with 29 points, two points above Esteghlal.