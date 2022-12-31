Carlos Queiroz shortlisted to lead Qatar [Report]

Tasnim – DOHA, Qatar Football Association (QFA) will part company with head coach Felix Sanchez and Carlos Queiroz is a candidate to replace the Spaniard.

The QFA has announced that Sanchez’s contract, which expires on December 31, 2022, will not be renewed, and as a result, both parties will move forward to start a new chapter.

“QFA and Felix Sanchez have decided together not to extend into a new contract,” the statement reads.

The QFA confirmed it would decide on a replacement shortly and there have been rumors that former Iran coach Queiroz is a candidate to take the role. An announcement though is not likely to be made until the end of the Persian Gulf Cup.