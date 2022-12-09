Iran women’s football team climbs in latest FIFA ranking

Tehran Times – ZURICH, Iran’s women’s football team moved up two places to 68th in the FIFA ranking released on Friday.

While the eyes of the planet have been trained on the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 for the last couple of weeks, women’s football has not stood still. Some 48 women’s internationals have been played since October, resulting in some significant changes in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking.

The U.S. (1st, -) holding on to first place, which has been theirs since 2017. That said, the gap between them and their new closest challengers, Germany (2nd, plus 1), is narrowing, with the U.S. having lost three of their last four matches, including a 2-1 defeat to the Germans.

Some 187 FIFA member associations featured in the December 2022 Ranking, out of 211 in all, the highest number ever recorded at the end of a calendar year.

The next FIFA Women’s World Ranking will be published on 24 March 2023.