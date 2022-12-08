IPL: Spanish coach Francisco Jemez reaches agreement with Tractor

Tehran Times – TABRIZ, Francisco “Paco” Jemez Martin will take charge of Iranian football club Tractor.

The 52-year-old tactician will travel to Tabriz by the end of the week to finalize his deal.

The former center-back played 269 La Liga matches in the representation of three teams, mainly Deportivo and Zaragoza. He appeared for Spain’s national football team at Euro 2000.

Jemez started working as a coach in 2007, going on to work with several clubs, including Alcala, Cordoba, Las Palmas, and Rayo Vallecano.

He will replace Russian coach Kurban Berdyev in the Tabriz-based football club.

Tractor are seventh in the Iran Professional League (IPL), nine points adrift of leaders Persepolis.