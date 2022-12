Lavenir.net – BELEK, Currently training in Turkey, Sporting de Charleroi played a friendly match this Thursday against Besiktas on the main ground of the Gloria Sports Arena complex in Belek.

The Belgian side ultimately lost against Besiktas 2-1.

Charleroi conceded the two goals before the break (16th and 40th) and scored theirs on the restart via Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh (50th).