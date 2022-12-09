Abedzadeh keeps cleansheet against Levante UD [VIDEO]

Es.besoccer.com – VALENCIA, Ponferradina added a meritorious point at the Ciutat de València, one of the most complicated stadiums to visit in the Spanish Second Division.

The Iranian goalkeeper Abedzadeh blocked everything stoppable and supported his team during the 90 minutes.

Levante and Ponferradina faced each other at the Ciutat de València, but with very different objectives.

The ‘granotas’ wanted to add the three points to help their cause for a direct promotion position and settle in the ‘playoff’, while Ponferradina sought to get out of the bottom places of the table.

The lack of success in attack from both sides and Ponferradina keeper Abedzadeh were the keys to a clash that ended 0-0 despite the multitude of chances generated by both teams, especially by the locals.