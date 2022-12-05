Taremi & Rezaeian among ‘World Cup Eliminated Best XI’

Tasnim – DOHA, Ramin Rezaeian and Mehdi Taremi of Iran have been chosen among 11 players of the 2022 World Cup eliminated teams.

Having not featured in Iran’s demolition by England in the opening game, Rezaeian played both matches against Wales and the US. Rezaeian’s late goal in the 2-0 win over Wales was a moment to savor for the Iranian national team, as it was the first ever time Iran had beaten a European nation.

Sadly, it bowed out of the World Cup after losing to the US, but Rezaeian’s contributions to the squad with a WhoScored rating of 7.23 across the two games can’t be understated.

Porto’s Taremi opened his campaign with a brace against England, although Iran suffered a 6-2 loss. He will be unable to add to his tally after Iran was eliminated from the competition, but his performances against both England and Wales, where he picked up an assist and a WhoScored man of the match award, earned him his 7.31 rating and a place in this team: the best eliminated XI.