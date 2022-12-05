IFFHS: Mehdi Taremi among 10 top scorers in 2022

Vila Nova de Famalicão, 08/01/2021 - Futebol Clube de Famalicão hosted Futebol Clube do Porto tonight at Estádio Municipal de Famalicão in game counting for the 13th round of the I League 2020/21. Mehdi Taremi celebrates the goal. 1-0 (Miguel Pereira / Global Images) By Icon Sport - Estadio Municipal 22 de Junho - Vila Nova de Famalicao (Portugal)

Mehr News – BONN, The Iranian striker who plays for the FC Porto as well as the national Iranian football team has ranked 10th among the top scorers in the latest IFFHS rankings.

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) released the world’s top football scorers in 2022 and Mehdi Taremi from Iran ranked 10th with 34 goals.

Taremi has scored 18 goals in the Portuguese Primeira Liga for FC, five goals in other domestic cups in the European country, six goals in international competitions for FC Porto, and five times for the Iranian national team.

The French striker Kylian Mbappé is at the top of the list with a clear lead of 50 goals.