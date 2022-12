(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, The Tehran derby between Esteghlal and Persepolis football teams will be held behind closed doors.

The match was scheduled for Nov. 4th in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium but Iran Football League Organization decided to postpone the match to Dec. 20th due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 2022/23 IPL season resumes after the end of the ongoing World Cup.

Persepolis sit top of the table two points ahead of their archrivals Esteghlal.