IPL: Ertugrul Saglam linked with Tractor [Report]

Tasnim – TABRIZ, Turkish football coach Ertugrul Saglam has reportedly been linked with a move to the Tractor football club of Iran.

The 53-year-old coach replaced Zvonimir Soldo at the Tabriz-based football club in February but parted company with the team at the end of the season.

Now, Saglam is nominated to return to Tractor.

Russian coach Kurban Berdyev parted ways with Tractor last week after about five months.

Tractor sits seventh in the Iran Professional League (IPL), nine points behind leader Persepolis.