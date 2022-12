(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, The Iran national futsal team will play a friendly match against Brazil.

According to Iranian media, the match will be held in September 2023 in Brazil.

Iran has also asked the Brazilian side to travel to Iran in April 2024 for a return match.

Team Melli, headed by Vahid Shamsaei, is currently preparing for the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup.