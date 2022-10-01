Iran to face Laos in AFC U-17 qualifiers opener

Tasnim – BISHKEK, Iran will start the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers with a match against Laos on Wednesday (October 5th).

Iran has been drawn into Group I along with host Kyrgyzstan, Hong Kong, and Laos.

Iran will meet Kyrgyzstan and Hong Kong on October 7th and 9th, respectively.

In each group, the teams will play each other once at a centralized venue. The ten group winners and the six best runners-up will qualify for the final tournament.

The 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup qualification is an international men’s under-17 football competition that will be held to decide the participating teams of the 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup.

It will be held as an under-17 tournament for the first time after its rebranding by the AFC.