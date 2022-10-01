FC Porto beats SC Braga, Taremi shines without scoring [VIDEO]

A Bola – PORTO, The Dragons spit fire on their return to the domestic competition thrashing SC Braga at home 4-1.

With this win, FC Porto catches SC Braga in the standings reaching 19 points due to the great performances of Taremi and Pepê.

Evanlinson opened the scoring for the home side in the 32nd minute. Two minutes later, they were up by another goal, this time from Canadian international Stephen Estaquio.

SC Braga showed a different side in the 2nd half, they started very well, and put FC Porto on the backfoot. Soon after, Braga took advantage of a hole behind the Porto defense, Pepe made a last-ditch effort to stop Victor Gómez’s cross, which resulted in him putting the ball into his own net in the 55th minute.

The dragons calmed down almost immediately and didn’t have to wait long to regain comfort on the field. A brilliant moment from Taremi, who first nutmegged Tormena, then followed through with an assist for Pepê.

Braga’s Matheus was sent off in the 84th for a foul on Taremi at the edge of the area. FC Porto closed the game out with another goal from Galeno to make it 4-1.

Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TnITF7vZAxo&feature=onebox