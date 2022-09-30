Ezatolahi assists late equalizer to help keep Vejle in first place [VIDEO]

Sport.tv2.dk – COPENHAGEN, After an equalizer in the 87th minute, Vejle managed to avoid defeat in the match against Hvidovre.

There was a genuine top clash on the program in football’s 1st division on Friday evening, when Hvidovre took on Vejle.

Before the match, Vejle was at the top of the table with a single point down to Hvidovre, and that is still the case.

Hvidovre otherwise seemed to be able to overtake Vejle, but after an equalizer by the latter in the 87th minute, it ended with 1-1 and the status quo at the top.

It was the German striker Richard Sukuta-Pasu who ensured that Vejle could take a point home to Nørreskoven.

A flat Hvidovre cross from the right reached the box. Vejle’s Ebenzeer Ofori tried to clear it, but it was not successful at all. Instead, the ball ended up somewhat randomly with Christian Jakobsen, who coolly kicked it in to make it 1-0.

In the hunt for an equaliser, Vejle came further forward on the pitch, while Hvidovre became correspondingly cautious and retreated a bit.

It paid off for the visitors with just a few minutes left in normal time. Saeid Ezatolahi, who had just entered the match, layed off a nice pass to Richard Sukuta-Pasu who knocked the ball in, so that there was equality on the scoreboard again.

At the end of the match, it was clear that both teams’ players were tired, and there were no real opportunities to score a winning goal.

Full match. Saeid Ezatolahi assist @ 1:56:40 min